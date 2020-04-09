Letters: Dog park closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would like to let you know of an issue regarding the parks in this county.

After much checking, all the county parks are open to public except one off-leash park owned by the county, not the Greater Cowlitz off-leash association. They only maintain it, which they barely do, not own it.

So, they they wired the gates shut. This association needs to be disbanded or turned over to people who really care about their dogs. The GCOLA board does not have the right – by either law or governors, county, or city orders – to close this park.

We the dog owners need to gather together and demand action by the county and the city of Longview to have this wiring removed and the GCOLA board or association disbanded for their lack of action in maintaining this park

David Engel

Kelso