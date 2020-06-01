Letters: Doesn't exist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In reference to the Mike O’Neill's letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 30): Every aspect of his letter is false. Where is this printed document in which I denigrate Dave LaFave? It does not exist. What does exist is my praise for Dave Lafave; I publicly have stated that I knew of no one else who could have done what Dave LaFave did to make the IMT effort successful.

I have never questioned the integrity of emergency responders.

I had concerns with the IMT about staying within the initial concept of emergency preparedness, not enforcement.

The “sloppy data” issue was discussed in a public Zoom meeting. Commissioner Gardner pointed out that this statement could be taken as directed toward county data not the statewide and national data, so it was easy for me to agree to strike that statement.

Michael O’Neill has a different view of the world. Any approach, even lies, to achieve it, apparently is O.K. with him.

Arne Mortensen

Cowlitz County

Commissioner

Kalama