Letters: Doesn't deserve vote

Elected jobs on the Cowlitz County commission require dedicated citizens who understand the needs of our citizenry and are willing to work to the common purpose of effectively running county business.

We made a mistake four years ago in electing an unqualified implant from California to the commission board in the name of Arne Mortensen. He has proved to not be a team player. He said he would run for a single term only, and has worked to sell off our landfill to private concerns. He doesn’t have the heart of a public servant.