Letters: Do you believe?

Letters: Do you believe?

{{featured_button_text}}

I recently read an opinion piece by a professor from Columbia University that evangelical Christians are more likely than most people to accept the risks of opening the economy more quickly.

He quoted several Bible verses that say God will protect His children in the midst of trouble. I agreed with all he said, but not his conclusion. The professor was a secular humanist and he considered the evangelical position to be reckless and a danger to society during this pandemic. As a humanist, he does not believe in God or in any hope of an afterlife. He ought to be scared to death of death.

As Jesus stood outside the tomb of Lazarus whom he raised from the dead, he said, "I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me shall live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?"

At Easter we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ; his victory over death. You don't have to live in fear.

Daryl Erickson

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Our apologies

On Wednesday, May 27, I shared a Letter to the Editor written in The Daily News expressing support for Carolyn Long. Unfortunately, this email…

Letters

Letters: Doesn't exist

In reference to the Mike O’Neill's letter to the editor (The Daily News, May 30): Every aspect of his letter is false. Where is this printed d…

Letters

Letters: Failed leadership

President Trump showed that he could take a growing economy and make it better. He also showed how to ruin our economy by not having the right…

Letters

Letters: Speak up, show up

As a white woman, I do not live the daily terror of being black in America. As a mother, I felt the horror of George Floyd’s anguished cry for…

Letters

Letters: Follow the call

As a priest in Cowlitz County (St. Stephen's Episcopal church), I was personally offended by the remarks of Commissioner Arne Mortensen on Tue…

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters: Deschues chinook

According to a recent article in the Bend Bullein, more spring chinook are returning to the Deschutes Basin than last year. The article states…

Letters

Letters: Thanks to Inslee

A thank you to Governor Jay Inslee for standing up against 45's military stand against protesters. Governor Inslee stated the people looting a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News