Letters: Do you believe?

I recently read an opinion piece by a professor from Columbia University that evangelical Christians are more likely than most people to accept the risks of opening the economy more quickly.

He quoted several Bible verses that say God will protect His children in the midst of trouble. I agreed with all he said, but not his conclusion. The professor was a secular humanist and he considered the evangelical position to be reckless and a danger to society during this pandemic. As a humanist, he does not believe in God or in any hope of an afterlife. He ought to be scared to death of death.

As Jesus stood outside the tomb of Lazarus whom he raised from the dead, he said, "I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me shall live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?"

At Easter we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ; his victory over death. You don't have to live in fear.

Daryl Erickson

Kelso