Letters: Do some research

In a letter to the editor from Rolf Knapp, he was upset about the federal government allowing the killing of sea lions.

It is about time. The Indians used to eat sea lions, but we took their lands away, put them on reservations and their diets were changed

Do-gooders complained about a whale hunt done by Indians which was their right.

No one has killed sea lions for a long time, so their numbers keep growing.

The sea lions follow the salmon and steelhead up the Columbia River and feed on the fish.

So, Knapp, do some research on the problem, don't blame Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler for a problem that has been going on for a long time.

As a salmon and steelhead fisherman and a commercial fisherman, I am glad that the sea lions will be thinned out.

Edward Cox

Ocean Park

