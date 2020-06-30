Letters: Do not waffle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was a relief when Gov. Jay Inslee mandated that all Washington residents wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is a new virus and scientists have learned that wearing masks helps to prevent transmission.

Sheriff Brad Thurman, please enforce this law by giving fines if people are non-compliant. We must do our part in our community to protect each other, just as we do by wearing a seat belt or stopping at a stop light.

The Daily News reported that “local law enforcement agencies say they will focus on informing and educating people, rather than citing or arresting violators.”

This is a cop-out. Few people in our community wear masks. This behavior will continue if law enforcement does not make it clear that this mandate is taken seriously. If it is not, we could easily become a community ravaged with the virus such as what Yakima is experiencing.

This is not a political issue. It is a health issue. This mandate is for our protection.

Sheriff Thurman, do not waffle.

Sue Hinshaw

Longview