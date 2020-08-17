You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Do better

Letters: Do better

{{featured_button_text}}

In a long running lawsuit, a woman accused police and deputies in Ferry County of failing to properly investigate when she reported a pattern of rape and molestation spanning 12 years of her childhood.

One of the defendants is Loren Culp. The lawsuit alleges Culp and two other law officers intimidated the victim, threatened to charge her with making false claims and failed to report her allegations to child welfare authorities as required by law. The lawsuit was filed in 2017 before Culp's gubernatorial bid. The victim was 17 years old when she first reported the sexual abuse. Culp dismissed her story.

The Benton County sheriff's office launched an investigation when the victim's grandparents got involved, leading to an arrest of a male relative. The victim now deals with severe emotional distress resulting from being taken advantage of, intimidated, abused, abandoned and betrayed by the people she was taught to trust — the police, the lawsuit states.

We can do better than Loren Culp. My vote is for Gov. Jay Inslee.

Larry Davis

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: Precarious ground

There are so many reasons Donald Trump must be fired, but today I ask those who support him, has he finally crossed a red line for you? How ma…

Letters

Letters: State election results

It’s now Thursday, Aug. 13. When do we get to read about the election results of the governor’s race and other state offices? I have not seen …

Letters

Letters: Wake up

OK, maybe you were asleep during the last election. This time please pay attention.

Letters

Letters: White fragility

Richard McCaine recently wrote a letter to the editor (Aug. 9) about racial education workshops held in Seattle, and McCain derided those work…

Letters

Letters: Thanks, USPS

The United States Postal Service creed reads, "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completio…

Letters

Letters: Excuses, excuses

Once again I must agree with William Dennis: black-on-black violence kills more black people than any other single cause.

Letters

Letters: Good memories

I had to chuckle at Ray Van Tongeren's letter to the editor (Aug. 4) lamenting the fact that there were two "old white men" running for presid…

Letters

Letter: Landfill operations

I am responding to the question posed by Douglas Irvine in his letter to the editor published in the July 8 print edition of The Daily News.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News