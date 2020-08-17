Letters: Do better

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a long running lawsuit, a woman accused police and deputies in Ferry County of failing to properly investigate when she reported a pattern of rape and molestation spanning 12 years of her childhood.

One of the defendants is Loren Culp. The lawsuit alleges Culp and two other law officers intimidated the victim, threatened to charge her with making false claims and failed to report her allegations to child welfare authorities as required by law. The lawsuit was filed in 2017 before Culp's gubernatorial bid. The victim was 17 years old when she first reported the sexual abuse. Culp dismissed her story.

The Benton County sheriff's office launched an investigation when the victim's grandparents got involved, leading to an arrest of a male relative. The victim now deals with severe emotional distress resulting from being taken advantage of, intimidated, abused, abandoned and betrayed by the people she was taught to trust — the police, the lawsuit states.

We can do better than Loren Culp. My vote is for Gov. Jay Inslee.

Larry Davis

Longview