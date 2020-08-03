You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Do better

Letters: Do better

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks. We have two old white men running for president. I think we could do better than these two old men.

Ray Van Tongeren

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: For profit

On a recent visit to a local gas station, store staff refuses to comply with our state's mandatory mask policy citing, "The First Amendment," …

Letters

Letters: The worst

I am old enough to remember every president since Eisenhower and I believe Trump* is the worst of that group.

Letters

Letters: Care for community

The recent letter accusing Rosemary Siipola of pushing the police station down the throats of the Kalama City Council members was untrue and m…

Letters

Letters: Mail-in security

During his interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News, the president of the United States refused to commit to accepting the outcome of the 2020…

Letters

Letters: Missed the mark

I was disturbed to read the recent article regarding the woman who, as a result of an apparent mental health breakdown, caused a disturbance a…

Letters

Letters: Bomb shelter

We lived close to Columbia Heights Elementary School and Cascade Junior High School when I was a kid.

Letters

Letters: Grandmother's lessons

When I was about 7, my and I family went to visit my grandmother Cecil. Usually, the adults would sit and visit while us four kids would do an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News