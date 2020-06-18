Letters: Disorderly conduct

This letter is in response to Richard Beck (The Daily News letters to the editor, June 6). .

He stated that most of the protesting was "mostly orderly." I would like to know just exactly where he was when the rioters, yes rioters, were throwing bottles with acid in them at the police, throwing bricks at the police, molotov cocktails, milk shakes with bleach in them and so forth because if that's what he thinks is mostly orderly, then I would hate to see his idea of a full-on riot.

It does not take a lot of smarts to know those protesters were doing much more than just being "orderly."

I did not see any bottles of hand sanitizer and really doubt that since they were on a destructive mission and a whole lot of them were not wearing masks as well. And the people who were wearing masks were the ones hell bent on destruction.

Carol Raynor

Castle Rock

