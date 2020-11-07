 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Desperate situations

Letters: Desperate situations

{{featured_button_text}}

This is the way I think about abortion rights. I would never have one (had five kids), but I was never in a desperate situation. What's worse than an "unwanted" child? Especially if drug addicted or other things that would make him/her unadoptable?

I wouldn't have cared if my mother aborted me. (I wouldn't have knowns the difference.)

I don't believe these stories about late-term abortions. A doctor would not risk losing his license for murdering a child.

And I don't want to go back to women being butchered in back alleys.

Jean Branson

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Torgerson: Just wear a mask

This afternoon (Oct. 30), I rode my bike up to the Washington Way/15th Ave intersection. A group of GOP supporters were there waving signs. I …

Letters

Koehler: Hang in there

The good news is that Cowlitz County has been able to stay mostly safe. We have had 831 cases, resulting in seven deaths (as of the writing of…

Letters

Letters: Calling the shots

Beware the “Medicare for all” proposal. Why? Because the single-payer system has a serious flaw: the one who pays the bills calls the shots – …

Letters

Letters: Put a sign up

I'm becoming increasingly weary of all the letters to the editor that are just forums for the writer to tout his or her favorite candidate. I'…

Letters

Letters: Keep local control

The Kelso School District reported that approval of Referendum 90 would not change the way they teach sex education. That is interesting.

Letters

Letters: Every single day

Southwest Washington cannot afford a representative who repeatedly attempts to repeal access to affordable health care, especially during a pandemic.

Letters

Cotterell: Long will listen

I strongly support Carolyn Long for Congress. She has our best interests in mind and will vigorously represent the Third Congressional Distric…

Letters

Letters: Use your record

In this morning's Daily News (Oct. 29), the auditor’s office warns voters of a fraudulent voter website dispelling misinformation.

Letters

Letters: Culp's not qualified

Gov. Jay Inslee has a degree in economics form the University of Washington, a law degree from Willamette University and he has been our gover…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News