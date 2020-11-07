Letters: Desperate situations

This is the way I think about abortion rights. I would never have one (had five kids), but I was never in a desperate situation. What's worse than an "unwanted" child? Especially if drug addicted or other things that would make him/her unadoptable?
I wouldn't have cared if my mother aborted me. (I wouldn't have knowns the difference.)
I don't believe these stories about late-term abortions. A doctor would not risk losing his license for murdering a child.
And I don't want to go back to women being butchered in back alleys.
Jean Branson
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!