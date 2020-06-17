Letters: Deserve support

Letters: Deserve support

We are blessed with some of the finest law enforcement men and women anywhere in the country. When I was Cowlitz County sheriff, I often would say that I'd put our folks up against anyone in the country for their training and their hearts to serve.

You'll not find any argument from most law enforcement professionals regarding the need to make changes to how we do public safety and have been leaders in proposing increases in mental health, crisis care and intervention response for non-violent situations for years. Legislators at both state and local levels have nixed these ideas by not funding them.

The cry to defund law enforcement is foolish at best. If you are going to take funding away, reallocate it from non-essential programs and allow law enforcement to develop these integrated service programs to further address community needs, which will not go away even if law enforcement does. Increased training and a multi-pronged service approach will make our communities stronger and safer.

These law enforcement servants deserve your support. They certainly have mine.

Mark Nelson

Longview

