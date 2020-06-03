Letters: Deschues chinook

According to a recent article in the Bend Bullein, more spring chinook are returning to the Deschutes Basin than last year. The article states, "the number of spring chinook returning from the Pacific Ocean is down this year across the Northwest. But there is reason for optimism for spring chinook that originated in the Deschutes."

The article says that 46 upper basin spring chinook have returned and  released to spawn in the Deschutes tributaries near Madras. "Steve Corson, a spokesman for Portland General Electric, credits the work the energy company has done with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and other organizations in the Deschutes basin to reintroduce the salmon that were cut off when Pelton and Round Butte dams were built in the 1950s and 1960s.”

When will we be seeing reports like this about the Columbia and Snake Rivers? Not long from now. Breach those bams.

Joe Paliani

Ocean Park, Wash.

