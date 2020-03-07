Letters: Democrat disasters

About 20 years ago, the Democrats demanded that homosexuals be allowed to hold leadership positions in the Boy Scouts.

The Boy Scouts image now is terribly tarnished and the organization has filed for bankruptcy. The Catholic Church is not far behind.

At one time, we had asylums for the mentally ill and "poor farms" for people just down on their luck. The Democrats insisted that both were too demeaning and we should give them a monthly check and send them out into society. Flash — the homeless problem.

The latest debate reminded me of a "Star Wars" bar scene. Mike Bloomberg even said, "I can't think of a way that would make it easier for Trump to get re-elected than listening to this conversation."

Everything they touch turns into a disaster, San Francisco, Chicago, health care.

Don Cullen

Kelso

