Letters: Demand restitution

“They’re (protest-rioters) not going to stop before election day in November and they're not going to stop after election day,” vice president hopeful Kamala Harris told Stephen Colbert’s audience on June 18.

On Aug. 11, Multnomah County (Portland) District Attorney Mike Schmidt said his office will not prosecute protesters/rioters. More than 500 charges were subsequently dropped.

Portland, once the most beautiful city in the country, is at risk. Mayor Ted Wheeler, District Attorney Schmidt and candidate Harris’ tacit approval is hindering police effectiveness and morale, sure to inflate business liability insurance, and ushering in the Beirut style roll up doors covered in graffiti. Sounds like Watts.

Bring in the National Guard and quell this anarchy. Put teeth into the penalties. Charge the criminals.

Demand restitution for the businesses harmed.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Ore.