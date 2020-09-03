 Skip to main content
Letters: Demand rent relief

Letters: Demand rent relief

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s eviction moratorium will provide “a bridge to a more permanent solution” from Congress. (California governor signs eviction bill amid virus by Adam Beam, The Daily News, Sept. 1, 2020.)

When Congress returns this month, they must pass a $100 billion rent relief and an eviction moratorium to prevent a spike in homelessness like this country has never seen. Ask your members of Congress, Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler and Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, to speak to leadership to make sure this is included in the next relief package so that 30 to 40 million Americans don’t become homeless.

Our calls, emails, tweets and virtual visits can make all the difference.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

