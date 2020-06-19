Letters: Defunding risks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the police department is defunded, it reduces their ability to fight crime.

The insurance industry bases their premiums and rates on the qualifications of the risk.

When the risk is located in a compromised police area, the actuaries and underwriters increase their costs to reflect taking a chance on a now substandard risk.

Homeowner and business owner policies will have a significant increase in cost for their underwriting profit expectations.

When law enforcement quality deteriorates too much, the companies will stop insuring properties in those ZIP codes. Financing new construction in those zones won’t happen because they are uninsurable.

Either the risk goes bare or a foreign high risk substandard carrier charges five times the previous premiums with a 20% to 25% deductible and a policy fee from $1,000 to $25,000, depending on the size of the risk. If the risk is still too much for one carrier, it may require two or more companies to cover it. The lending institution would have to agree before any funds are advanced.

As for the liability exposures, the same attributes mentioned above apply as well.

Burt Harwood

Longview