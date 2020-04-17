Letters: Deferred maintenance

We are seeing that principle reflected in the current crisis. As a nation, we have deferred the maintenance of our social safety network and we are seeing the tremendous cost of that deferral. The absence of paid maternity leave, mandatory paid sick leave, unemployment insurance for all, and most critically, national healthcare, have left us looking at all other industrialized nations and wondering how we became a second world nation. The incredible cost, both financial and the disruption to the fabric of our society should be clearly apparent to all.