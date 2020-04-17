Letters: Deferred maintenance

Everyone who has a car recognizes the cost of maintenance and that the only thing more expensive than maintenance is the cost of deferred maintenance.

We are seeing that principle reflected in the current crisis. As a nation, we have deferred the maintenance of our social safety network and we are seeing the tremendous cost of that deferral. The absence of paid maternity leave, mandatory paid sick leave, unemployment insurance for all, and most critically, national healthcare, have left us looking at all other industrialized nations and wondering how we became a second world nation. The incredible cost, both financial and the disruption to the fabric of our society should be clearly apparent to all.

As a nation, we need to “put on the big boy pants” and recognize that the impact of these deficiencies will require us to pay more taxes in line with other nations. It will be far less expensive than the enormous financial and social disruption costs of our current situation.

Mike Phillips

Kalama

