Letters: Dear President Trump

Letters: Dear President Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

Memo to Donald Trump: Please, JUST SHUT UP?

Les Church

Castle Rock

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Flatten the curve

I was appalled to read today (April 21) that Sheriff Brad Thurman is advocating the Cowlitz County commissioners to cave to the protests again…

Letters

Letters: It's simple

Many doctors now believe that coronavirus survivors will more than likely be left with some organ damage. The ranks of the people with preexis…

Letters

Letters: Wise words

Arthur Ashe (1943-1993) said in a speech: "True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It's not the urge to surpass others at whatever …

Letters

Letters: Who's paying?

This letter to the editor is to refute the letter from Greg Lapic (The Daily News, April 21) which states that the “president” is spending his…

Letters

Letters: Release ridiculous

I've got one word for those calling for the release of juveniles being held locally for release to Immigration Customs and Enforcement. Ridiculous!

Letters

Letters: Gone fishing

It is sad that COVID-19 triggered such fear in Washington government officials that in response, they had Washington Department of Fish and Wi…

Letters

Letters: Stop the blame game

The U.S. — the most technologically advanced nation with the finest medical expertise — is dealing with more coronavirus cases than any other …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News