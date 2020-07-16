Letters: Dear leader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the constitution was under consideration, how to address the president was considered. John Adams suggested something like, “your honored highness.”

Most rejected such titles as too much like the royalty they recently had rejected and went for simply “Mr. President.”

Had Donald Trump been president he would have wanted additional and more laudatory titles. The “great twit” wouldn’t have sufficed even if the platform existed. “The Donald” doesn’t deserve to be called a leader, especially if such implies a concern for all he is supposed to govern. He would probably like “dear ruler,” much akin to present and past dictators whom he emulates.

He rules, he doesn’t lead. He demonstrates no decency, integrity, or respect for others. His example is followed by those who fail to acknowledge that a mask isn’t only for the safety of the wearer, but also to protect others; a sign of respect. Operating Room staff don’t wear protective garb to protect themselves, perhaps they should for some.

Richard Nau, MD

Longview