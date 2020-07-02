Letters: Deadly date

Letters: Deadly date

For the last three years President Trump has been given a free pass when he has made racist, xenophobic statements.

His supporters have excused the statements with "he really didn’t mean to be racist or insensitive." He gave his campaign kickoff speech and initial campaign rally in Tulsa on June 19. Could any move have been more offensive? Tulsa was the site of one of the most deadly pogroms against Blacks. On June 19, 1865, more than 300 Black people were murdered and 35 blocks of the city burned. That is also the date the the great state of Texas told Black people of the Emancipation Proclamation, two years after the fact.

By his own statement he is “ stable genius.” He clearly knows the import of his actions. Many have stated the president is a viscous racist. He has now, by his own actions, confirmed that assessment.

Mike Phillips

Kalama

