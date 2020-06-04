Letters: Darkness to light

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In our lives we are faced with choices in our decisions or practices. Whether good decisions or bad, they are still our choices.

Up to now, America has always been a land where we could always make choices and the freedom to exercise our own will.

Choices like whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, religious or not, believing in God or not, believe that the Bible is true or not. Otherwise, choices in expressing our own will.

Because of the COVID-19 virus scare, we are all becoming aware that our lives will never be the same again. Family life and every day living such as we knew it will probably never be the same as before COVID-19.

People who are wanting a new world government, one world monetary system and one world religion have found this crisis to be a springboard to realizing their wishes. This isn't anything we haven't heard of as the Bible predicted this happening.

Wake up and don't be deceived.

Thank you President Trump for bringing this darkness to light.

Glenda Fittro

Longview