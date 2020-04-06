Letters: Dam safety

Letters: Dam safety

Removal of dams could significantly affect Longview, as well as the other communities along the Columbia River.

For those of us who remember the February 1996 storm, the Columbia and many tributaries were rising or actually flooding many communities.

I remember during the storm that they were building sea walls in downtown Portland. Then, after the storm, the Columbia River stayed high for weeks. The cause was the dams that were over filled for that time of year to reduce river levels downstream during the storm. The extra water was released over several weeks keeping the river high, but below danger levels.

I believe dam removal will substantially reduce one of the safeguards we have against flooding.

When Longview was built, the spring freshet was a high Columbia River caused by melting snow. With the dams, the flood danger from the spring freshet is managed, but Mother Nature can still throw storms severe enough to food the Columbia River basin.

Keep the dams for our safety.

Bill Hallanger

Longview

