Letters: Culp's not qualified

Gov. Jay Inslee has a degree in economics form the University of Washington, a law degree from Willamette University and he has been our governor since 2013.

Whereas, Loren Culp has run a small business and been police chief in a town of 1,100 residents. Culp tries to define himself as the law and order candidate, but does not intend to enforce voter approved gun laws.

Culp does not have the qualifications to be the governor of our state.

Lloyd S. Hedglin

Longview