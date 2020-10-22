 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Critical to our health

Letters: Critical to our health

{{featured_button_text}}

There are several reasons to elect Carolyn Long.

Foremost, are the elements of her platform critical to our health, economic recovery from the virus, and our future well-being. Among them: affordable health care maintaining private insurance and pre-existing conditions, expanding broadband so all Washingtonians can access the internet, and cost-effective tax solutions to bolster the middle class. Other reasons address the record of her opponent: constituently voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, constituently voting against House proposals for Coronavirus economic relief, taking millions of dollars of corporate donations, and more than 1,300 days with no town halls to hear from constituents.

Please be sure to vote and to cast your ballot in favor of Carolyn Long to represent Washington in the Third Congressional District.

George Alexander

Vancouver

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Walsh finds solutions

As an administrator of the low-income senior housing apartment building, Campus Towers, and an advocate for affordable housing, I was able to …

Letters

Letters: Long is focused

I just watched (Oct. 9) the League of Women Voters debate between Third Congressional District candidates Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long.

Letters

Letters: Salmon is king

With all the controversy of Native American references for mascots, a simple suggestion for Kalama High School's replacement of Charlie Chinoo…

Letters

Letters: Self-interested

The average American pays almost 15 times more in federal income tax than our billionaire president. In an entire year, he only paid $750. Pre…

Letters

Letters: Past lessons

During the current pandemic, there has been much talk about science, but little effective application of the science that is established. It i…

Letters

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandan…

Letters

Letters: Born again

In Michael Rose's Aug. 30 letter to the editor, he went into a lengthy condemnation of President Trump's life before he became a born-again Ch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News