Letters: Critical to our health

Foremost, are the elements of her platform critical to our health, economic recovery from the virus, and our future well-being. Among them: affordable health care maintaining private insurance and pre-existing conditions, expanding broadband so all Washingtonians can access the internet, and cost-effective tax solutions to bolster the middle class. Other reasons address the record of her opponent: constituently voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, constituently voting against House proposals for Coronavirus economic relief, taking millions of dollars of corporate donations, and more than 1,300 days with no town halls to hear from constituents.