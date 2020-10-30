Letters: Crisis is here

It would be easy to sit back and let a Chinese owned company (Northwest Innovation Works) build the world’s largest fracked gas to methanol refinery here in Kalama.

It would not be easy to ignore the destruction of our environment. The refinery would pump out millions of tons of greenhouse gases (GHG) plus a long list of other toxic chemicals into the air every year (according to the NWIW environmental impact statement).

The climate crisis is here and now. The world is getting hotter, rising sea levels are flooding coastal cities, the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets are melting faster than what was predicted only a couple of years ago, the permafrost is melting which releases more methane (a potent GHG) into the atmosphere which causes more heating then more melting, and on and on.

Even if the refinery doesn’t blow up (which many refineries have done), we can’t afford another dangerous and polluting monster refinery to be built here or anywhere.

Wayne Winther

Kalama