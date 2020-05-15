Letters: Credit due

Letters: Credit due

{{featured_button_text}}

To the checkers at our grocery stores, the courtesy clerks, the butchers, the bakers and the janitors, we love you for the good work and time you take.

The store I shop in weekly is clean, cheerful and stocked (the best they can with what they have).

Thank you to all my favorite clerks. I see your smiling eyes and hear your pleasant words through your happy faces are hidden behind a mask.

I applaud you. Stay well.

Rosemary Baker

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Please move over

Many of us regularly enjoy "walking the dike" along Pacific Way. We are there for the fresh air and exercise (and, of course the gyms are closed).

Letters

Letters: What is the rush?

Marc Thiessen does a great job explaining the hope for vaccines may be just that Dr. Anthony Fauci was instrumental in pushing the early devel…

Letters

Letters: Major crimes

Once again new evidence of major crimes within another trusted agency seems to fall on deaf ears in Washington, D.C.

Letters

Letters: Show you care

I wear a mask when I go out into public not because I am afraid of catching COVID-19, but because I respect You.

Letters

Letters: Testing inmates

I would like to say thank you to the people who are making tough decisions every day to keep our community controlled and safe.

Letters

Letters: Graduation drive

Our sons and daughters who are seniors are missing a wonderful tradition of walking with their class, so as a community why don't we do this: …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News