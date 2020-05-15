Letters: Credit due

To the checkers at our grocery stores, the courtesy clerks, the butchers, the bakers and the janitors, we love you for the good work and time you take.
The store I shop in weekly is clean, cheerful and stocked (the best they can with what they have).
Thank you to all my favorite clerks. I see your smiling eyes and hear your pleasant words through your happy faces are hidden behind a mask.
I applaud you. Stay well.
Rosemary Baker
Longview
