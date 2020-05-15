Letters: Credit due

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the checkers at our grocery stores, the courtesy clerks, the butchers, the bakers and the janitors, we love you for the good work and time you take.

The store I shop in weekly is clean, cheerful and stocked (the best they can with what they have).

Thank you to all my favorite clerks. I see your smiling eyes and hear your pleasant words through your happy faces are hidden behind a mask.

I applaud you. Stay well.

Rosemary Baker

Longview