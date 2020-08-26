Letters: Crazy dream

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The other night I had a strange dream. Donald Trump took a pass on his golf game to walk beside the horse drawn casket of John Lewis across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Crazy eh?
Bill Tuss
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!