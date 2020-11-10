 Skip to main content
Letters: COVID relief imperative

Letters: COVID relief imperative

COVID-19 continues to infect and kill Americans amidst the politics of the day. (Two Longview students test positive for COVID-19, by Marissa Heffernan, tdn.com, Nov. 9).

With two students testing positive in Longview, the need for a national relief package is even clearer. Encouraging our members of Congress, especially Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, whose party controls the Senate, to pass pandemic relief that includes rent relief, an increase to the SNAP program to battle hunger, and funding for our local health departments will make a difference.

We voted in record numbers, now it is time to follow up with our calls, letters and visits to our our representatives to do the work of saving lives.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.

