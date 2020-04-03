Letters: COVID negative

I was recently admitted with acute respiratory failure to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center by ambulance.
It was a very dire situation in the wee hours of a recent Sunday morning.
I just want people to know that the staff at St. John are fully on board to deal with COVID-19.
After I was triaged, they promptly tested me for COVID-19, even though I have underlying medical issues that would leave me non-suspect for COVID-19. They did not have a shortage of tests as the rumors going around and were fully equipped to quarantine me and were following all rules.
So, I just want to thank the staff that cared for me and brought me back to a position where I could return home to be with my family.
Thanks again.
Elaine Crabb
Longview
