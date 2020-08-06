Letters: COVID cure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I believe there is a cure for COVID-19.

I’ve been very interested in this subject, watching the news, crunching the numbers and wondering if there could be some kind of natural cure or remedy. I came across a very interesting video of Dr. Anthony Cardillo being interviewed by ABC (Channel 7 in Los Angeles). He gives his patients a combination of Zinc and hydroxychloroquine. He has had good success with this with symptoms clearing up in eight to 12 hours in very sick patients.

But, he makes it clear, hydroxychloroquine by itself doesn’t work. It needs to be combined with zinc.

So what are the mechanics of this miracle cure? Zinc is a positively charged ion and doesn’t cross the cell membrane easily. HCQ is an ionophore, making a channel for the zinc to cross into the cell where the virus is located. Once inside, the zinc suppresses the copy machine of the virus, thus preventing the virus from reproducing itself.

Check out Dr. Zelenko’s study using zinc and hydroxychloroquine.

Sam Haag

Longview

Editor's note: To date, no peer-reviewed studies have been conducted on the efficacy of treating coronavirus with HCQ, zinc and azithromycin, although trial studies have begun. These medications should only be taken under the supervision of a physician.