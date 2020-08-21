 Skip to main content
Letters: COVID-19 vs. previous

The 38th annual meeting of the Doctors for Disaster Preparedness just completed two days of presentations in Las Vegas covering a variety of subjects including the seriousness of the present ﬂu.

YouTube is oﬀering some of the lectures and Dr. Miller at 80 years old with 6,000 heart surgeries and multiple books to his credit drills down to the truth.The bottom line is that the virus is exhibiting characteristics as it should and decaying according to past history.

Given the above, the drastic measures to restrict the lives by shutting down jobs and requiring face masks are not proving out to be necessary other than hospital leveling.

Dr. Merritt, a retired orthopedic surgeon, covered the research on the face masks in great detail and gave examples of very infective viruses being carried by air currents to kill patients several ﬂoors away. The bottom line is do not put faith in the masks giving you protection in diﬃcult conditions. A picture was presented of a vehicle that crashed into a light pole killing the occupant who passed out wearing a mask.

Data is ﬂowing in showing the deaths from job shutdowns, etc., will exceed those from illness. Time to stop the madness.

Larry Wilhelmsen

Longview

