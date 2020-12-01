Letters: COVID-19 is here

So, with our COVID-19 cases on the rise (as they are everywhere), I thought I would check on a neighboring county. Wow, Clark County in the past 7 days (as of this writing Nov. 15) has had 832 new positive cases and six deaths, 46 in the hospital, and six in the hospital awaiting confirmation.

Including all hospital patients, they are at 72% capacity. Feel free to fact check.

Think about where patients will go when they are full. The election is over, COVID-19 is still here and does not care if you won or lost. COVID-19 thrives very well on our bad choices. So ...

Do you want to be well or sick? Schools open or closed? Be able to work, or not? Keep your business? Maybe live or die?

I think the choice to wear a mask, distance yourself and stick to your own bubble is a pretty easy choice compared to the latter.

Carrie Coleman

Longview