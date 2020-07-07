Letters: County profit

Letters: County profit

This letter is in response to Arne Mortenson's July 1 letter to the editor.

I don't believe a company would pay Cowlitz County $17 million for the landfill, plus $6 million per year if it did not intend to make a profit.

So, Mortenson, are you telling the public that the county can't generate the same or more dollars when they already own the landfill? I smell poor management on the county's part.

I feel that your job as a commissioner is to manage the county assets and to live within the budget. If the county needs to cut back on spending in order to balance the budget, is it not the commissioners' jobs to do so?

Running a profitable landfill, which is generating revenue, would also be the responsibility of the county commissioners. Revenue generated could be used by the county.

Douglas Irvine

Kelso

