Letters: Cooperative efforts

Generally, I enjoy Jack Malone's articulate letters, but he continues to be confused about the difference between a socioeconomic philosophy and a political system.

Socialism is a socioeconomic philosophy. There are socialist elements in most economies today because unrestrained capitalism destroys itself. The U.S. economy was mostly unregulated capitalism until the Great Depression of the 1930s. Socialist concepts injected into the economy by the New Deal saved the system from total collapse.

Malone is correct when he says socialism always fails — if, by that, he means a purely socialistic system. However, all purely unregulated capitalist systems also fail. Only systems that combine capitalism and socialism can hope for long-term survival. Our present hybrid system is, unfortunately, very much like a giant Ponzi scheme and we're due soon for some serious restructuring.

Political structures are a different conversation. Totalitarian regimes have espoused both capitalism and socialism, but economic philosophies don't cause totalitarian dictatorships. Historically, totalitarian dictatorships arise more often in capitalist systems than in socialist systems. Totalitarianism is contrary to American tradition, but socialism —  in the form of cooperative efforts and shared resources —  is how the pioneering endeavors of our ancestors succeeded. In the midst of this pandemic, we need cooperation and sharing to survive.

Lan Hebert

Kelso

