Letters: Cooperative efforts

Generally, I enjoy Jack Malone's articulate letters, but he continues to be confused about the difference between a socioeconomic philosophy and a political system.

Socialism is a socioeconomic philosophy. There are socialist elements in most economies today because unrestrained capitalism destroys itself. The U.S. economy was mostly unregulated capitalism until the Great Depression of the 1930s. Socialist concepts injected into the economy by the New Deal saved the system from total collapse.

Malone is correct when he says socialism always fails — if, by that, he means a purely socialistic system. However, all purely unregulated capitalist systems also fail. Only systems that combine capitalism and socialism can hope for long-term survival. Our present hybrid system is, unfortunately, very much like a giant Ponzi scheme and we're due soon for some serious restructuring.