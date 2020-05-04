Letters: Contrarian colors

Letters: Contrarian colors

It is 7:30 a.m. on Earth Day.

I just watched the television local news. The pandemic continues. Our governor is following federal guidelines. But, our commissioners show their true, contrarian colors.

In addition, the sheriff opines where he really, as a servant for the public good, should not. The positions demanded are all against the county's health. End of story. Follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

But, to demand that landlords, at this point in reality, be able to evict is not in the best interests of the public. As for the question of should churches be allowed to meet — since when is it necessary to practice any faith at a specific location? And, aren't people of faith especially looking-out for the good (health) for all?

God gave us brains to use, not to be ignorant, but to appropriately respond to life's needs. And, open gun shops? During this time of added social, domestic stresses? Another foolish position by the low level of leadership demonstrated by public servants whose priority should be our health and safety.

Recall anybody? Stay safe, stay home.

Gary Wallace

Kalama

