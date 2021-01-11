 Skip to main content
Letters: Consider the odds

To see a good example of why the virus is surging, look at the photo on the front page of the Jan. 8 issue of The Daily News of a group gathered ostensibly to support a local business defying an order by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Approximately 40 people, young and old, are gathered and one person is wearing a mask. Stats tell us that between one and four of those is infected. How many are today? One can assume a couple of things by looking at that photo. I'll keep my assumptions to myself, but is it really that much of a sacrifice to wear a mask? C'mon man.

T.L. Fuller

Longview

