Letters: Consider rethinking

President Donald Trump now is promising, if he is re-elected, to completely eliminate the payroll tax, which funds Social Security and Medicare.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted for Paul Ryan in 2016, now says she totally supports Trump in 2020.

If being carried from your job in a body bag doesn't sound so good, people supporting Trump and Herrera Beutler might want to rethink their votes in favor of Joe Biden and Carolyn Long. The choice now is yours, die while on the job or die during retirement.