Letters: Consider facts

As our cities prepare to issue licenses to organizations for the sales of fireworks, I hope they consider a few facts.

First, the groups applying for these licenses are worthy and the proceeds from fireworks sales do good things.

However, a significant portion of city residents feel personal use fireworks last way too long and are way too loud. It impinges on no group nor prevents anyone from celebrating our nation's founding. It simply is common sense that 3 days is enough for folks to have their fun and groups to generate money for their programs.

Also, communist China supplies 92% of all personal use fireworks to the U.S. One man, Ding Yan Zhong controls 72% of all fireworks sold. It's important to remember, China is not our friend. They want our money and they want our jobs.

If you wish to express your love of country and your patriotism this Fourth of July, you can do so by buying only U.S. made fireworks.

Want to support the groups who sell fireworks because they do good things with the money raised? Then simply donate directly to them. You don't have to buy Chinese fireworks and your dollars will be well used. If you want fireworks that are made in America and by Americans, then stop buying Chinese. After all, it's about America, its your county and your choice.