Letters: Connect the dots

I am responding to the letter to the editor titled "Behind the Money" (The Daily News, June 26) written by Calvin Fowler.

Following the money is a GR8 (great) way to look at candidates views.

I followed Washington state Sen. Dean Takko from an anti-Communist, pro-ecology view.

I saw Takko and his family in Havana, Cuba (a communist country) in 1999-2000.

The Daily News printed that Takko promotes the Chinese (communist) methanol plant in Kalama, which if built, would be the largest in the world.

In 2005, I had a private one-on-one discussion with Takko. He was going to vote against California emission controls on new Washington cars. Oregon had just voted for California emission controls, which gave better fuel mileage.

Today, the Democrat-run Seattle has a statue of Lenin (communist Bolshevik) standing, while a statue of George Washington has been torn down by antifa. Connect the history dots with Sen. Takko and what do we get? Voters beware.

David R. Westerlund

Longview