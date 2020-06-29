Letters: Connect the dots

Letters: Connect the dots

{{featured_button_text}}

I am responding to the letter to the editor titled "Behind the Money" (The Daily News, June 26) written by Calvin Fowler.

Following the money is a GR8 (great) way to look at candidates views.

I followed Washington state Sen. Dean Takko from an anti-Communist, pro-ecology view.

I saw Takko and his family in Havana, Cuba (a communist country) in 1999-2000.

The Daily News printed that Takko promotes the Chinese (communist) methanol plant in Kalama, which if built, would be the largest in the world.

In 2005, I had a private one-on-one discussion with Takko. He was going to vote against California emission controls on new Washington cars. Oregon had just voted for California emission controls, which gave better fuel mileage.

Today, the Democrat-run Seattle has a statue of Lenin (communist Bolshevik) standing, while a statue of George Washington has been torn down by antifa. Connect the history dots with Sen. Takko and what do we get? Voters beware.

David R. Westerlund

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Political beef

I've attended 39 Go 4th celebrations in Longview. Each year I look forward to an elephant ear, shaved ice, the fireworks and the parade. I lov…

Letters

Letters: Long for Congress

I’m not a Democrat or a Republican. I want to vote for good, hard-working, honest people. The power of listening to people is something I came…

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters: Avoiding crowds

I was surprised and alarmed when I read that a group of Longview citizens were planning their own Go 4th celebration at the lake this year in …

Letters

Letters: War on police

Prejudice, whether racism or general opinion, based on minimal data is wrong. Those protesters in Seattle who want to defund the police are gu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News