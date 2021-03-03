 Skip to main content
Letters: Compound savings

The article about state code upgrades adding $20K to the cost of a new home was suspiciously incomplete. There are many factors adding to the high costs of new homes such as supply and demand, the pandemic and rising material prices. Comparing them all, strong minimum code standards are the only added cost that pays for itself.

Having designed and built a home recently here, I was initially aggravated by all the extra work and materials required to meet energy, wind and seismic standards. But as a result, my PUD bill is lower, and that savings will compound every month for the life of my house. County data shows plenty of inhabited houses that are more than a century old. It also makes my home more likely to survive a disaster.

Stories about regulations always elicit anti-government, knee-jerk reactions, but that’s not the whole story. Why doesn’t TDN specify the upgrades, and ask the state what their positive impacts will be? Anything worth doing is worth doing right, just ask Texas

Robert Ungnade

Castle Rock

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

