Letters: Community support

Through our history of welcoming volunteers and community members to visit Community House on Broadway, many community members know that residents with limited mobility are unable to use the stairs at Community House on Broadway (CHOB).

Now CORE Health Extended Support Services (CHESS) provides transitional housing for the medically fragile. We are collaborating to provide services in the former Park Royal building.

CHESS has been managed by CHOB staff for residential services since opening in March 2020.

The overall daily capacity at CHOB is 120 and the overall daily capacity for CHESS is 55 for a total capacity of 175 men, women and children per day. CORE Health Social Support Center staff visit the homeless camp weekly to see if anyone is ready for recovery. The Social Support Center and CHOB both provide supportive housing and supported employment.

Community House on Broadway and CORE Health are separate 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations. Community support helps us house and provide services for people who are working toward a self-sufficient future, free from addiction.

Frank Morrison, Executive Director

Community House on Broadway