 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Community support

Letters: Community support

{{featured_button_text}}

Through our history of welcoming volunteers and community members to visit Community House on Broadway, many community members know that residents with limited mobility are unable to use the stairs at Community House on Broadway (CHOB).

Now CORE Health Extended Support Services (CHESS) provides transitional housing for the medically fragile. We are collaborating to provide services in the former Park Royal building.

CHESS has been managed by CHOB staff for residential services since opening in March 2020.

The overall daily capacity at CHOB is 120 and the overall daily capacity for CHESS is 55 for a total capacity of 175 men, women and children per day. CORE Health Social Support Center staff visit the homeless camp weekly to see if anyone is ready for recovery. The Social Support Center and CHOB both provide supportive housing and supported employment.

Community House on Broadway and CORE Health are separate 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations. Community support helps us house and provide services for people who are working toward a self-sufficient future, free from addiction.

Frank Morrison, Executive Director

Community House on Broadway

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

Letters

Letters: Neccessity

Is it any surprise that after 90 days of protests, nobody had been killed until the white supremacists showed up? Just like Adolf Hitler did, …

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: Keep it solvent

One reason I am supporting Carolyn Long and Joe Biden in the coming election is that they will protect and expand Social Security for future g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News