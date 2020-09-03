 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Common sense

Letters: Common sense

{{featured_button_text}}

Hey folks, I'm amazed by all the Carolyn Long letters her supporters apparently Xerox off and change their names only. She is the most wonderful person most of these people have ever met. A politician? Really? No matter how you paint the person, it's still that person.

She is a liberal Oregonian, folks. She apparently couldn't get elected in Salem, Ore., and so here she is trying to get elected in Southwest Washington.

I would never vote for her and here is my reasoning. She commuted from Salem to Vancouver for 20 years. Does that seem normal to you or does it sound like a total lack of common sense?

I'll vote for someone with common sense any day. Jaime Herrera Beutler has done a great job representing us. Don't be fooled by the left's lies, that she's a Trump rubber stamp, that she doesn't want to support the failed Obamacare for all, etc., etc., etc. She's been a great representative for our area. Use your common sense.

Vote for Jaime Herrera Beutler.

John Claypool

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: Neccessity

Is it any surprise that after 90 days of protests, nobody had been killed until the white supremacists showed up? Just like Adolf Hitler did, …

Letters

Letters: Weaponizing the FBI

The Daily Mail reported Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsay Graham revealed on a recent Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” that newly rel…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News