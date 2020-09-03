Letters: Common sense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hey folks, I'm amazed by all the Carolyn Long letters her supporters apparently Xerox off and change their names only. She is the most wonderful person most of these people have ever met. A politician? Really? No matter how you paint the person, it's still that person.

She is a liberal Oregonian, folks. She apparently couldn't get elected in Salem, Ore., and so here she is trying to get elected in Southwest Washington.

I would never vote for her and here is my reasoning. She commuted from Salem to Vancouver for 20 years. Does that seem normal to you or does it sound like a total lack of common sense?

I'll vote for someone with common sense any day. Jaime Herrera Beutler has done a great job representing us. Don't be fooled by the left's lies, that she's a Trump rubber stamp, that she doesn't want to support the failed Obamacare for all, etc., etc., etc. She's been a great representative for our area. Use your common sense.

Vote for Jaime Herrera Beutler.

John Claypool

Longview