Letters: Common sense

Thank you League of Women Voters for putting on the candidate forum for state senator representing the 19th Legislative District and having it on our local cable TV channel.

The questions that were asked of these candidates covered so many of the issues facing our Washington Legislature in the coming future, from taxes to handling of COVID-19 and its effects on all of us to Senate Bill 5395 signed into law recently without any input from parents.

Incidentally, this bill was co-sponsored by our current senator representing this area. This bill says sex education will start at the kindergarten level and has been said to talk about appropriate and inappropriate touching with pictures. This is an issue every parent should be teaching their child, not our government.

Please vote for Jeff Wilson, the candidate who has common sense, an immense experience in businesses and cares about our community and will get the job done in Olympia

It's time for a change. Vote Jeff Wilson, Republican candidate for District 19. We are.

Bob and Nancy Jones

Kelso

