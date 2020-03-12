Letters: Common sense

Letters: Common sense

They tell you not to panic, but they talk about it 24/7.

The media in our country tries to tell you what you should eat, how to wash your hands and whom you should talk to, etc. I also will tell you this is done in a very negative perspective.

There are a lot of people out there doing all they can to help others, but even they get criticized for not doing enough, according to the media. The tone of voice that some commentators use is meant to create fear and panic as they hope to control the masses. The media in this country has become worst than a communist regime of which I have known.

With that being said, humanity has survived the plague, Ebola, SARS and many others. So think positive, use common sense and do not let the media dictate how you should live your life.

Mark Lengyel

Longview

