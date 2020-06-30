Letters: Common good

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Dozens of demonstrators" jingoistically waving the flag of the United States at passing motorists is not newsworthy.

What is newsworthy is the increasing number of COVID-19 cases lately in Cowlitz County. Anyone can wave a flag. What we need now is not flag wavers but informed citizens who realize wearing masks and following Phase 2 guidelines are established to help the vulnerable and for the common good of our communities.

The argument that somehow personal rights are being violated is bogus. How selfish, how arrogant, how self-centered to believe that if one is "forced" to wear masks, society is somehow becoming totalitarianistic.

When masks become a tribal marker, all rational thought about the advantages of wearing a mask is lost.

Please do not attend the large gathering at Lake Sacajawea on July 4. Stay home and save lives. This is the only way to protect the most vulnerable in Cowlitz County.

Think of the common good instead of your own perceived self-interest.

Joe Hobson

Longview