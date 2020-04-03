Letters: Collective power

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

When a situation is annoying, and the person I am dealing with becomes agitated, I have been known to say “I’ll try to remember this is not your fault if you’ll try to remember it’s not mine…"

Sometimes this even works. What never works is the blame game. At this point in our shared crisis, it really doesn’t matter what President Trump or Gov. Jay Inslee should have done a month ago. What we need to do is use all our collective intellect and power to figure the next thing to do and work together to do it.

“A house divided against itself does not stand.” Ben Franklin’s pithy version was “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” Meanwhile, a big thanks to those courageous workers in the grocery stores and other essential businesses, at medical facilities, schools trying to find alternate education methods and keep the hungry students fed; and all the others quietly doing their best to mitigate the damage.

Pat Dick

Castle Rock