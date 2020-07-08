Letters: Cognitive process

Thank you Dominic Ciancibelli for your well informed letter (The Daily News, July 7) regarding Nancy Lewis' misguided and uniformed opinion in her letters to the editor, which was published on July 3.
She has been slinging her "I love the president" ideas, maybe thinking it will change our perspectives just because her early educators told her to always honor the president at all costs, because he knew everything.
Yes, I was taught the same things many years ago along with a cognitive thought process in making educated decisions. Which I have to say, "trumps all!"
Noel A. McDonald
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!