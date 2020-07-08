Letters: Cognitive process

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you Dominic Ciancibelli for your well informed letter (The Daily News, July 7) regarding Nancy Lewis' misguided and uniformed opinion in her letters to the editor, which was published on July 3.

She has been slinging her "I love the president" ideas, maybe thinking it will change our perspectives just because her early educators told her to always honor the president at all costs, because he knew everything.

Yes, I was taught the same things many years ago along with a cognitive thought process in making educated decisions. Which I have to say, "trumps all!"

Noel A. McDonald

Longview