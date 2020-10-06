Letters: Clock is ticking

At the very moment that I am typing these words, Earth’s carbon budget is rapidly depleting. According to Carbon Brief, the IPCC (International Plant Protection Convention) report on the 1.5-degree Celsius maximum temperature rise suggests we will hit that temperature rise mark next year, based on 2016 carbon emissions. Does that not terrify you? It terrifies me.

Other sources say we have 25 years to prevent a global temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius, which is barely the blink of an eye in terms of the Earth’s history. Twenty-five years is just over half as long as the Kalama fracked-gas-to-methanol-refinery is expected to be in production, meaning that if this project is permitted, the methanol refinery still will be heating our planet long after the 2-degree temperature rise has been surpassed.

“We do not have the time” was one of the most emphasized phrases in the recent methanol hearings, and it is completely correct. We absolutely do not have the time to make exceptions. Please join me in testifying against the shorelines permits for this fracked gas polluter.

Cambria Keely

Kalama