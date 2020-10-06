 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Clock is ticking

Letters: Clock is ticking

{{featured_button_text}}

At the very moment that I am typing these words, Earth’s carbon budget is rapidly depleting. According to Carbon Brief, the IPCC (International Plant Protection Convention) report on the 1.5-degree Celsius maximum temperature rise suggests we will hit that temperature rise mark next year, based on 2016 carbon emissions. Does that not terrify you? It terrifies me.

Other sources say we have 25 years to prevent a global temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius, which is barely the blink of an eye in terms of the Earth’s history. Twenty-five years is just over half as long as the Kalama fracked-gas-to-methanol-refinery is expected to be in production, meaning that if this project is permitted, the methanol refinery still will be heating our planet long after the 2-degree temperature rise has been surpassed.

“We do not have the time” was one of the most emphasized phrases in the recent methanol hearings, and it is completely correct. We absolutely do not have the time to make exceptions. Please join me in testifying against the shorelines permits for this fracked gas polluter.

Cambria Keely

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Character counts

Finding out about someone on social media is not always easy, but you can always find information about Arne Mortensen on Facebook, his Websit…

Letters

Letters: An attack

This letter to the editor is in response to Chuck Woodard's Sept. 6 letter. I stand corrected. 

Letters

Letters: Policy before party

When is it going to end -the divisiveness, the hatred, the riots, the name calling? Why can't we all get along, have intelligent interactions …

Letters

Letters: Speaking directly

Wouldn’t it be refreshing to have a representative who wasn’t afraid to talk directly with her constituents (pre-COVID-19)? How about a repres…

Letters

Letters: Pervasive problems

I had to look up the definition of "systemic" to make sure I was not confusing it with "systematic." Systematic refers to an organized procedu…

Letters

Letters: Clean alternatives

This letter is in regard to the Kalama Manufacturing and Marine Export Facility's second supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News