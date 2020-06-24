Letters: Cleaning up

Letters: Cleaning up

If Larry Wood is going to thumb his nose at the governor, city leaders, parks board, etc., then I hope to heck he and his followers are considerate enough to clean up after themselves.

Kathleen Wilson

Kelso

