Letters: Cleaning up the streets

My walking partners convinced me cleaning up the environment is a worthy cause. I've joined in to help pick up nails from the streets, cans and wrappers from our neighborhood park, and discarded clothes from roads.

In the same ditch we frequently find R&R whiskey bottles from what we assume is a drunk driver heading home and discarding the evidence from his family. Condom and adult "toys" always make us laugh and lead to imaginative stories of romances.

Pennies are from heaven. Finding a penny means an angel is thinking of you. One day 57 angels were hovering overhead.

Today topped them all. In a sopping envelope was a personal check for $285,763; well over a quarter of a million dollars lying in the road. How it got in the street remains a mystery.

So, if COVID has you isolated, get a plastic bag, gloves and a $4 grabber stick from Harbor Freight. Body and mind will feel better and people will thank you.

P.S. The envelope had an address. The check was returned to the intended, an inheritance.

DeAnne Lightfoot

Longview