 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Cleaning up the streets

Letters: Cleaning up the streets

{{featured_button_text}}

My walking partners convinced me cleaning up the environment is a worthy cause. I've joined in to help pick up nails from the streets, cans and wrappers from our neighborhood park, and discarded clothes from roads.

In the same ditch we frequently find R&R whiskey bottles from what we assume is a drunk driver heading home and discarding the evidence from his family. Condom and adult "toys" always make us laugh and lead to imaginative stories of romances.

Pennies are from heaven. Finding a penny means an angel is thinking of you. One day 57 angels were hovering overhead.

Today topped them all. In a sopping envelope was a personal check for $285,763; well over a quarter of a million dollars lying in the road. How it got in the street remains a mystery.

So, if COVID has you isolated, get a plastic bag, gloves and a $4 grabber stick from Harbor Freight. Body and mind will feel better and people will thank you.

P.S. The envelope had an address. The check was returned to the intended, an inheritance.

DeAnne Lightfoot

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Millennium's bankrupt

Lighthouse Resources/Millennium Bulk Terminals has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. When the bankruptcy judge signs Lighthouse's motion to wit…

Letters

Letters: Sadly commonplace

The Dec. 29 wreck on Holcomb Road outside Kelso came as no surprise to the residents on this rural road. Having lived on this road for 23 year…

Letters

Letters: No rebuttal?

I don't understand why The Daily News would publish virus pseudoscience nonsense in the name of editorial freedom. In the middle of a pandemic…

Letters

Letters: Safety for all

A recent anti-mask letter to the editor missed the point. The premise was masks aren’t effective because they don’t block cigarette smoke mole…

Letters

Letters: Not a care

Millions of United States citizens have tested positive for COVID. Thousands have died from COVID. Thousands have lost jobs and incomes. Thous…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News